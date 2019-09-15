'Leaving Neverland' wins Emmy, Beyonce snubbed for 'Homecoming'

A documentary about alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson won an Emmy on Saturday while RuPaul was named best reality show host and Beyonce went home empty-handed.

"Leaving Neverland," which features two adult men who say they were befriended by Jackson and sexually abused by him starting from when they were 7 and 10 years old, was named best documentary at a ceremony in Los Angeles ahead of television's main Emmy awards show next week. The program, which aired earlier this year, 10 years after Jackson's death, was met with outrage by his family and brought fresh scrutiny to the "Thriller" singer's legacy.

Jackson's family and his estate have denied the accounts given by the men, calling them a "rehash of dated and discredited allegations." Beyonce, whose 2018 Coachella festival concert film "Homecoming" went into Saturday's ceremony with six Emmy nominations was beaten in all categories.

James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" special with former Beatle Paul McCartney returning to his Liverpool hometown won over "Homecoming" for pre-recorded variety special, while the filmed version of Bruce Springsteen's acclaimed one-man Broadway show triumphed for variety special directing. Long-running show "The Simpsons" won the Emmy for best animated series, while gay makeover series "Queer Eye" took home four awards.

"Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," the travel and food show hosted by U.S. celebrity chef Bourdain who died by suicide in 2018, won two Emmys. In other awards, drag queen RuPaul won his fourth Emmy as best reality show host for "RuPaul's Drag Race," and rock climbing film "Free Solo", which won the best documentary Oscar this year, added seven Emmys to its honors.

The main Emmy awards will be handed out on Sept. 22 in Los Angeles, with "Game of Thrones" and "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel", leading the race for best drama and best comedy series.

