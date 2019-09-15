Paulo Coelho praises Nawaz in 'Sacred Games', actor has a fan moment

Celebrated author Paulo Coelho has recommended "Sacred Games" to his Twitter followers and lauded actor Nawazuddin Siddqui's work in the Netflix India Original series. Coelho on Saturday took to the microblogging site where he shared the link to the show, which also stars Saif Ali Khan.

"One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor @Nawazuddin_S," the bestselling writer said. Nawazuddin wrote back to Coelho, saying he read his book "The Alchemist" and also watched the film "Veronika Decides to Die" based on the writer's novel of the same name.

"I have always been an ardent fan of your writing and it's an honour to be noticed and mentioned by someone like you. I don't have words to describe the feeling. Thank you," the actor, who plays gangster Ganesh Gaitonde in the show, tweeted. Based on Vikram Chandra's award-winning book of the same name, the second season of "Sacred Games" started streaming August 15.

