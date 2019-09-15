'Shameless' S10 to now premiere on November 10

The 10th season of popular comedy-drama series "Shameless" will now debut on November 10. According to Variety, Showtime has pushed back the premiere of the new chapter by a week.

The upcoming installment picks up six months after last season finale as William H Macy's Frank uses his leg injury to gather as many prescription drugs as possible. The 10th season also features Emma Kenney, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton and Steve Howey.

Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher are set to return as series regulars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)