Google celebrates B.B. King’s 94th birthday with animated video doodle

Search giant Google is celebrating B.B. King's 94th Birthday with a colorful and animated video. His full name was Riley B. King, was an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer who is popular for introducing a sophisticated style of soloing based on fluid string bending and shimmering vibrato.

According to Google blog, B.B. King's Doodle is illustrated by Little Rock-based guest artist Steve Spencer and animated by Brooklyn-based guest animator Nayeli Lavanderos.

B.B. King was born on this day in the year, 1925, near the town of Itta Bena, Mississippi. He began recording in 1949 and never looked back after his first hit, "Three O'Clock Blues." Records like "The Thrill is Gone" and "Every Day I Have the Blues" have become classics of the genre.

He was married twice, to Martha Lee Denton, November 1946 to 1952, and to Sue Carol Hall, 1958 to 1966 and both marriages failed.

King was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the year 1987 and is considered one of the most influential blues musicians of all time.

In 1949, King ran inside a burning nightclub to save a guitar, risking his own life for his beloved instrument. The fire had been caused by two men fighting over a woman named Lucille, and from that day forward, King referred to all his guitars by that name.

According to Google, Art Director & Guest Artist of today's doodle told how B.B. King topic is meaningful to them personally. The Guest Animator Nayeli Lavanderos said, "I've always liked B.B. King's music and felt honored to pay a tribute to him using my artistic skill."

The artist hopes people will understand the magnitude of B.B. King's life journey through this doodle dedicated to the legend.