'Thappad' to kickstart Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha's multi project deal

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar have joined hands to mark the beginning of a long-term filmmaking association. "Thappad" will be first project as a part of the multi-film deal.

The Taapsee Pannu-starrer aims to explore the basis of a man-woman relationship and gender equality, through an engaging story of a husband and wife. "I am happy to associate with Anubhav once again. He is not only a gifted filmmaker but also has a great sense of music. He makes movies that are relevant and start conversations among the audience and I am keen to associate with this kind of cinema.

"With our collective strengths together, we are hoping to deliver some extraordinary, content and musically rich films," Kumar of T-Series said in a statement. Sinha said when creative people come together, "magic happens."

"I am really looking forward to this partnership with Bhushan Kumar, as he gives the creative liberty and has a good understanding of what can work with the audience and what will not," the director said. Kumar and Sinha are in discussions about several other projects, which shall soon be officially announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)