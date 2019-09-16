Taika Waititi confirms Chris Hemsworth will be at forefront of 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

International Development News
PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 16-09-2019 11:07 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

"Thor: Love And Thunder" director Taika Waititi has revealed Chris Hemsworth will continue to topline the upcoming fourth movie in the Thor franchise. At July's San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Natalie Portman, who plays scientist Jane Foster in the franchise, is set to return and get to adapt a version of the Lady Thor arc in the new film.

Asked who the star of "Love and Thunder" was, Waititi told MTV News, "It's Chris. It's a Thor film. He is Thor, it's a Thor film. She's (Portman) in it." Also featuring Tessa Thompson, the movie is scheduled for a November 5, 2021 release.

