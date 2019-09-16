We're amazing friends: Laura Dern dismisses Bradley Cooper dating rumours

Laura Dern has rubbished reports of her romancing Bradley Cooper, calling the actor one of her best friends and the "greatest human". Rumours started doing the rounds when photos of the "Big Little Lies" star and Cooper having lunch together in New York City in June cropped up after his split from supermodel Irina Shayk.

"We're amazing friends. We're so lucky. And we're family. I mean, everybody's always gonna comment about whatever seems intriguing, and he's the greatest human, and one of my best friends in the world," Dern told Us Weekly. "So I don't blame anyone for having a deep curiosity about his life cause he's spectacular," she added.

Cooper and Shayk parted ways after four years of dating in June. The former couple has two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine together.

