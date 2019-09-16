Wentworth Season 8: Production started, Series possibility in other regions outside Australia

Wentworth Season 8 is a highly-anticipated show and fans are passionately waiting for its release. The viewers in Australia have severely enjoyed Season 7 till the end of July 2019 and now they ardently want to know what can happen in the next season. Read the texts below to get some latest updates on the imminent season.

Wentworth Season 8 may not be having the official premiere date but it has already received its confirmation by Foxtel in December 2018 before Season 7's premiere. Just like Netflix immediately picked up Season 7 once it dropped its finale on July 30, Season 8 experienced the same and fans are indebted to Netflix for airing all the episodes.

What's on Netflix has recently notified that Wentworth Season 8 has already commenced its production this September. The imminent season will be consisting of 20 episodes and with all these, the popular Australian TV drama programme will complete a total of 100 episodes.

Fans are excited after they were updated from our previous post that The Freak is alive and she is highly expected to return to Season 8. The Australian viewers are quite happy to know the returning of the series that is likely to portray Pamela Rabe in the role of The Freak.

One question is highly confusing fans outside Australia – Will Wentworth Season 8 be available in other regions after it premieres in spring 2020? Netflix is expected to air Season 8 in November or December 2020 on Netflix Canada, notifies Business Times China. Netflix Australia and Netflix UK never include the series on its content as the viewers in Australia can stream the show on Foxtel.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.