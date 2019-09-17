Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney spark marriage rumours

Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and fiance Cooke Maroney sparked marriage rumours after they were spotted at a marriage bureau in New York on Monday. Lawrence was seen in grey blazer and jeans and clutching a piece of paper while Maroney sported a white sweatshirt, reported Page Six.

One eye witness wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!" Lawrence and Maroney got engaged in February this year and the actress recently confessed that she had suffered a "bridezilla" moment.

The couple is due to throw a big wedding party next month and the actress revealed that she broke down in tears after none of her friends could make it to a bachelorette party she had organised. She told the 'NAKED with Catt Sadler' podcast: "I've cried. I've officially joined the club."

Speaking about the wedding, Lawrence insisted she wasn't nervous, saying, "I've been in a good place. I haven't been neurotic about it. I'm like, too lazy to be neurotic." "I saw a dress I liked, I was like, 'That's the dress.' I saw a venue, I was like, 'Cool, we got the venue.'"

Lawrence who dated actor Nicholas Hoult for four years also shared that marriage was not on her mind before she met Maroney: "I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like I'm ready to get married." She started dating Maroney, the director of the Gladstone 64 art gallery in June 2018. (ANI)

