Science News Roundup: Who calls the tunes in space? Brad Pitt asks NASA astronaut

Who calls the tunes in space? Brad Pitt asks NASA astronaut

Brad Pitt traded laughs on Monday in a call to the International Space Station with a NASA astronaut, who somersaulted during the zero-gravity interview ahead of this week's release of the actor's new film, the space thriller "Ad Astra." Pitt peppered astronaut Nick Hague with dozens of questions about what life was like in space. He interviewed Hague from Washington via a transmission line from NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston.

