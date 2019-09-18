Matt Jones to reprise series role in 'Breaking Bad' film

Matt Jones is returning for the movie adaptation of hit drama series "Breaking Bad". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who played Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) friend and drug-dealing and -using partner Badger in the show, will also appear in "El Camino".

Jones was last seen in the AMC series finale as he and Skinny Pete posed as unseen hitmen to help ensure Walter' (Bryan Cranston) former business partners set up a trust for the latter's children. Described as an "Netflix television event", the movie is based around Paul's Jesse.

"In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future," the brief plotline of the film read. The film will release on Netflix on October 11 and later air on AMC.

Vince Gilligan, the creator of the original show, has written and directed the film.

