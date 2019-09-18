Priyanka phenomenally talented: Rajkummmar Rao on working with her

Rajkummmar Rao, who will join Priyanka Chopra Jonas Netflix's upcoming film, says the actor is phenomenally talented and he is looking forward to work with her. Rajkummar and Priyanka will star in an adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel "The White Tiger".

"I am very excited for this, it is a great book. I have read the book. I met Ramin (Bahrani, director) and he is a great guy. I am really looking forward to start working on it pretty soon.

"Priyanka is phenomenally talented so I think we will have good time together," Rajkummmar told reporters here at the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Made in China". Bahrani, who will also write the screenplay, is best known for films like "Chop Shop", "99 Homes" and "Fahrenheit 451".

The novel follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city.

