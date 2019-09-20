Kylie Jenner dismisses rumours of split with boyfriend Travis Scott

American model Kylie Jenner who fell prey to online speculations over possible trouble in her relationship with boyfriend Travis Scott, shut down the split rumours with an adorable family picture. This week, the speculations found a way when the beauty mogul shared a mirror selfie on Instagram and a picture of Scott was suspiciously missing from the makeup closet of the star.

According to E-News, the fans of Kylie noticed the missing picture which was once spotted when she shared few snaps from inside her closet earlier. However, in a selfie shared on Instagram from the same spot, the framed picture was no longer there in the background. "Ain't a game, boy," and gal pal Yris Palmer's comment, "Made for one player" and you've got a recipe for rumours.

After reading several comments on social media, the 22-year-old star shared a family photo with her man and their daughter, Stormi Webster, from a trip to the zoo and simultaneously squashed any speculation. "Happy Wednesday," the star wrote on her Instagram Story, also showing off her daughter's sweet artwork. (ANI)

