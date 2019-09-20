'Fukrey' animated show to premiere on Discovery Kids

Discovery Kids has tied up with Excel Entertainment to bring back popular characters of Bollywood film "Furkey" in animated form. Titled "Fukrey Boyzzz", the show will revolve around the animated avatars of beloved characters of Hunny, Choocha, Laali and Bholi Punjaban along with all the other characters in the movie.

"Fukrey Boyzzz" will be launched in 6 languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada only on the Discovery Kids Channel. "For the first time ever, Excel Entertainment will be extending itself to developing content for kids with 'Fukrey Boyzzz'. This is a huge step forward for us and brings with it, its own sense of accomplishment," Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Founder, Excel Entertainment, said.

Uttam Pal Singh, Business Head of Discovery Kids, hoped that 'Fukrey Boyzzz' will be their next big disrupter in the genre. "The Indian animation industry has done extremely well over the last year and has delivered great IPs however almost all of them are targeted at children ranging from 4-8 years," Singh said.

"It has the potential to expand our audience base beyond kids with parents watching the show along with them and sharing a great laugh together. We will work with Excel entertainment to skin the full potential of this IP in the most impactful manner," he added. "Fukrey Boyzzz" will start on the channel from October 12.

