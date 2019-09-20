Passing off an assumption as fact unfair: Vicky on controversy over Karan Johar's party video

Opening up about that infamous Karan Johar party video, Vicky Kaushal on Friday said it was unfair to pass on an assumption as fact. A video of Johar's star- studded house party, which he shared on Instagram, created a storm with many people alleging that stars, particularly Kaushal, appeared to be in a "drugged state".

Kaushal, who was seen rubbing his nose in the video, said his sick appearance had to do with him recovering from dengue fever. "Karan called all of us to chill. Three days before that night, I had recovered from dengue. I was sitting at home for ten days and it was the most boring thing to do. He attempted to make the video four times but he was not getting a good shot.

"Finally we were all like, 'Hey, what's up?' by the fourth take we were like, 'Karan, just get done with this, man!' This time we didn't know he was going to make a video so we were just reacting to it," the actor said at the India Today Conclave. Kaushal said scratching one's nose is a normal thing and he didn't know it would have only one meaning to it: "that if you scratch your nose it's got something to do with drugs."

"I think the timing was just perfect, my post dengue look was perfect. The white reflection (on the table) was also caught by some people," he added. The "Uri" actor said the morning after the video was posted, he had gone to Arunachal Pradesh for four days to spend time with the military and escaped the social media blow up.

"I come back, open Twitter and go like, 'What?! What is going on?' I ask my parents if they know about this and they say, 'Yes. But we didn't tell you because there was no network and you would unnecessarily get worried about it.' "But they knew this wasn't the reality. So, I was relieved that at least my parents and my friends knew."

Kaushal said post the incident, he felt like reacting and coming out with a statement but eventually dropped the idea. "First, why would you think that if anything of that sort was happening in the room, a person like Karan Johar, who is doing 100 different things in his life in one day and holds an empire, would put up a video.

"It's not like the video was made by somebody and posted. He is shooting it himself, writing 'Saturday night vibes.'" The actor said a social media trial usually starts with a joke before escalating to another level.

"It starts as 'Haha! they look drugged' then it goes to 'Oh! They look drugged!' then, Oh they are actors. They must be taking drugs. How dare they take drugs?!' It escalates so quickly you don't understand whom should we justify to. "If the cops stop my car and ask me to give a breath analyser test, I will. I am giving my test to the law but if somebody just stops your car and says, 'You are looking drunk. Give us a test,' you will say, 'Lets go to the law and get this tested."

"I thought it wasn't the right way to do it ( to clarify). It would be as impulsive a reaction as the accusation. I thought it is completely fair to assume things for people, whom you don't know personally but the escalation of factualising the assumption is a bit unfair," he added. The video also featured Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

The clip had also garnered flak from some political outfits with Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa accusing the stars of flaunting their drugged state in public.

