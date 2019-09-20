Sapna Choudhary, R-Nait, Afsana Khan’s ‘Lootera’ Punjabi song launched

The famous Haryanvi singer, Sapna Chaudhary (Choudhary) has released her new song 'Lootera' with R-Nait and Afsana Khan. The contestant of the television reality show Big Boss 11 is absolutely ready to make your heart rhythmic with her new song 'Lootera'.

Sapna Choudhary, R-Nait and Afsana Khan's new Haryanvi song 'Lootera' has been released on YouTube. The 28-year-old Indian singer-cum-dancer is seen looking marvellous in her scintillating attires performing excellent dance moves in the song.

While fans becoming bonkers seeing Sapna Choudhary in creative dance moves, the voice and lyrics given by R-Nait are leaving no stones unturned in attracting the visitors. Afsana Khan's voice in the song is also worth mentioning.

The song is made on a Desi chore vs modern girl. The song features a desi boy who is a dacoit and often seen with his gang. He is also seen with his gang members teasing girls. The lyrics of the song are "Teaser to dekh le, picture abhi baki hai" (watch the teaser now, picture is yet to be seen). The beautiful singer Sapna Choudhary is seen in 'Lootera' song in desi style.

On the other hand, she is always on the headlines for keeping herself quite active on social media. Recently, she has shared some new snaps over her official Instagram account. She has also announced her live performance over Instagram with Danish Khan and Kanika Chaudhary. The live performance is slated to take place on October 14 in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

