Godzilla vs Kong can show King Ghidorah’s regeneration, Cosmic dragon teased by director

Godzilla vs Kong may have got an official release date, but we are yet to know what rating it is going to receive from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). However, the movie director Adam Wingard is not concerned on the rating score.

Godzilla vs Kong, if everything goes well, will touch the big screens in March next year. We are just a few months away from its release and fans are quite excited as the movie is expected to make big hits in the box office. The 2019-movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters was given PG-13 rating for "sequences of monster action, violence, and destruction and for some language" but this time Adam Wingard does not expect his upcoming movie will be any different.

"I doubt that they'll let me go hard R on that... They just have the precedent of all those films being PG-13, so I'm sure I'll get kind of shoehorned into that," Adam Wingard said on his imminent film Godzilla vs Kong.

The director of Godzilla vs Kong recently revealed that fans have enjoyed watching three-headed titan, King Ghidorah in the previous movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters but they are yet to watch the last of the cosmic dragon from another world. He spoke to Collider and brought up an important point saying King Ghidorah can regenerate.

"It ties into so many different things. The fact that Ghidorah is not of this earth, that can affect our ecosystems merely by existing, that he's capable of regeneration. The possibilities with King Ghidorah's severed head are endless. What happens to the flies that were picking at his flesh? It's a giant possible ripple effect or domino effect," the director opined.

Godzilla vs. Kong stars the actors like Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Zhang Ziyi, Jessica Henwick, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Shun Oguri, Demián Bichir, Julian Dennison to name a few.

The highly-anticipated movie Godzilla vs Kong is slated to hit the big screens on March 13, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the movies.