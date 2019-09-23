'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to release in China on October 25

Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is heading to China on October 25. According to Variety, the Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt-starrer will be the director's first movie to get a proper release in the country.

The film, set in 1960s reimagines the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson Family cult, will arrive in the Chinese theatres after the country's National Day holiday. Interestingly, the Chinese authorities typically impose an unofficial blackout on foreign titles in order to support the local industry over the week-long holiday period.

The weekend, this year, will be dominated by animated titles and patriotic films praising the ruling Communist Party of China. Bona Film Group, one of China's longest-running production companies, was a co-investor in the title. The film has been criticised in the West over its portrayal of its only Asian character, martial arts icon Bruce Lee.

However, it is uncertain whether any cuts have been ordered by the country's censor board.

