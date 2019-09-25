Amitabh Bachchan took cinema to new heights: Jharkhand CM

Congratulating veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for being named the recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has said that the thespian has taken Indian cinema to new heights. Das tweeted on Tuesday night saying that the "Maha Nayak" (megastar) deserved the award.

"His (Amitabh Bachchan) contribution to the Indian cinema for decades has taken the industry to new heights. May you continue to give new dimensions to the Hindi film industry," he said. The 76-year-old actor, who completed 50 years in the film industry this year, was on Tuesday accorded the highest honor in Indian cinema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)