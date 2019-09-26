Entertainment News Roundup: 'Joker' raises concern for U.S. movie theater massacre families; Shark Tank star's wife charged in Canada fatal boat crash

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Second man arrested in rapper Mac Miller overdose investigation

An Arizona man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges as part of an investigation into the 2018 overdose death of rapper Mac Miller, police said on Wednesday, the second person apprehended in connection with the high profile case. Ryan Reavis, 36, was taken into custody earlier this week after police said they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pills, a doctor's prescription pad, three guns and large amounts of ammunition at his home in Lake Havasu City on the Arizona-California state line.

'Joker' raises concern for U.S. movie theater massacre families

Families involved in a 2012 movie theater mass shooting in Colorado have asked the studio behind "Joker" to help lobby for gun reform, expressing concern about the film's portrait of a mental breakdown that leads to violence. In a letter to Warner Bros, the families of some of the victims also urged the company to end any political contributions to candidates who take money from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and to fund gun violence intervention programs.

Taiwan's Jeff Chang aims to bring Chinese pop to West, prepares for London concert

Veteran Taiwanese singer Jeff Chang – known among fans as the "Prince of Love Ballads" – says he wants to "open the gate" between East and West with his pop music, as he prepares for a one-off UK show at London's Royal Albert Hall next April. Chang, 52, is one of the highest-selling artists in China, with 40 albums that have sold in their millions across South and East Asia during his three-decade musical career.

Tom Hanks to get lifetime award at Golden Globes

Tom Hanks, one of Hollywood's most beloved actors, is to add another honor to his name with a lifetime achievement award from the organizers of the Golden Globe awards. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said on Tuesday it would present the prolific actor and producer with its Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5.

Dior's transient garden sets the mood for Paris Fashion Week

Christian Dior presented a wardrobe fit for glamorous eco-warriors in Paris on Tuesday, as models showed off looks dotted in wild flowers on a catwalk lined with trees set to be replanted around the city. Dior, part of luxury group LVMH , is one of the first major French brands to kick off Paris Fashion Week, with the likes of Kering's Saint Laurent and independent Chanel also set to showcase looks for next spring and summer.

Shark Tank star's wife charged in Canada fatal boat crash

The wife of Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary has been charged with careless operation of a vehicle, after she was involved in a boat crash that resulted in two deaths, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Tuesday. Police said Linda O'Leary was driving a boat that struck a second boat on a lake in Muskoka, a popular cottage country part of Canada, in late August.

Lanvin shows off capes and flowing looks in lush catwalk garden

Models at Lanvin's fashion show in Paris shrugged off the drizzle for a stroll through a dreamy museum garden on Wednesday, showing off long dresses, comic strip prints and adventurous capes. Guests, including French actress Isabelle Huppert, took shelter under see-through umbrellas on the outdoor catwalk, set among the bamboo and lush vegetation of the jungle-like garden at the Quai Branly, a museum focused on non-European cultures.

HBO Max needs AT&T's reach to compete in streaming wars, WarnerMedia exec says

The forthcoming HBO Max streaming service needs the reach of its parent company AT&T Inc to compete in the streaming video wars, a senior WarnerMedia executive said in an interview, as the company faces pressure from an activist investor to explain its media strategy. HBO Max, scheduled to be launched next year, will combine the network's acclaimed programming such as "Game of Thrones" with Warner Bros movies, classic TV shows including "Friends," and original programming. The goal is to compete with companies such as Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and Apple Inc for a broad audience.

Amazon brings Samuel L. Jackson's voice to Alexa and announces voice-controlled glasses

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said actor Samuel L. Jackson and other celebrities will voice speech for the company's virtual assistant Alexa, while the voice aid will also be built into a new wearable line of earbuds, eyeglasses and a ring. The news, along with announcements of a new range of voice-controlled Echo speakers, a multilingual mode for Alexa and an additional privacy feature for deleting voice recordings regularly, underscores the investment the world's largest online retailer is putting into voice-controlled computing, a new area of technology in which it is competing against Alphabet Inc's Google Assistant and Apple Inc's Siri.

As Congress moves toward impeachment, U.S. late-night hosts rib Trump - and Pelosi

From late night television hosts to tabloid front pages, the congressional Democrats' impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Trump sparked a firestorm of jokes and quips. The inquiry announced Tuesday by Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi means that Trump could be the third president to face impeachment proceedings, after a whistleblower complaint accused him of seeking Ukraine's help to smear Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

