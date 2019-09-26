MGM Television developing Billy Joel anthology series

MGM Television along with Universal Music Publishing Group is bringing singer-songwriter Billy Joel's music to life as a scripted "arc-thology" titled "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant". Each episode will be based on the lyrics of Joel's hits and populated by characters from his songs, including the Stranger, the Piano Man, Mamma Leone and Sgt. O'Leary.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Fox is creating the series. Universal Music Publishing Group's Jody Gerson and Marc Cimino will associate produce the show.

It will be the first time Joel's entire body of work will be licensed for a series. "Billy Joel is a beautiful storyteller, and it just so happens that his stories are accompanied alongside remarkable songs.

"This series is going to focus less on Billy's life and more on the stories inside his catalog of classic songs," MGM TV president of development and production Steve Stark said. Joel and his longtime producing partner, Steve Cohen, is serving as executive producing on the series.

