Osgood Perkins to direct, write Lionsgate's 'Incident at Fort Bragg'

Actor-filmmaker Osgood Perkins has been tapped by Lionsgate to write and direct its supernatural thriller "Incident at Fort Bragg". According to Variety, the film is inspired by the true story of Irish priest Malachi Martin, who was brought in by the US government to perform a sanctioned exorcism on a young soldier at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Beau Flynn, who served as a producer on "The Exorcism of Emily Rose", will be backing the project via his Flynn Picture Company. Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the development of the project for Lionsgate.

The original draft of the "Incident at Fort Bragg" was penned Evan Turner and Harrison Query, which was sold to Lionsgate. Writer Jeff Buhler then worked on the latest draft of the script.

