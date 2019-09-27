Jennifer Lopez shows her dislike for Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna in resurfaced interview

It seems that American actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is very blunt and bold when it comes to speaking about those, whom the actor apparently 'disliked'. In a resurfaced interview from February 1998, the actor frankly opened up about her dislike for singer Madonna and Gwyneth while talking about the female actors.

Lopez who was then 27 boasted about her own talent in comparison to her actress peers. "I'm the best," she told Movieline at that time. "If you have the goods, there's nothing to be afraid of. If somebody doesn't have the goods, they're insecure. I don't have that problem. I'm not the best actress that ever lived, but I know I'm pretty good," reported Fox News.

When asked about Paltrow, the 'Hustlers' star had said, "Tell me what she's been in? I swear to God, I don't remember anything she was in. Some people get hot by association. I heard more about her and Brad Pitt than I ever heard about her work." She even spoke about Cameron Diaz -- who previously dated Lopez's now-fiance Alex Rodriguez -- calling the blond bombshell "a lucky model who's been given a lot of opportunities I just wish she would have done more with," she said in the interview.

During that interview, Lopez had also slammed fellow Rodriguez ex Madonna's attempts at being a movie star. "Do I think she's a great performer? Yeah. Do I think she's a great actress? No. Acting is what I do, so I'm harder on people when they say, 'Oh, I can do that -- I can act,'" Lopez said. "I'm like, 'Hey, don't spit on my craft.'"

"She's a sexy bombshell and those are the kinds of roles she does," Lopez said of Madonna. "I do all kinds of different things. It makes me laugh when she says she got offered 'Selena,' which was an outright lie. If that's what she does to get herself publicity, then that's her thing," she had stated.

The interview earned Lopez a less-than-stellar reputation in Hollywood. (ANI)

Also Read: France flags welding fault at 5 or more EDF nuclear reactors

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)