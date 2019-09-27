International Development News
Chandan Roy Sanyal directs, produces long-short film

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 27-09-2019 14:59 IST
Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has directed and produced a 40-minute-long short film "So Sicily". The film, pitched as a "romantic fantasy and social satire", is about a man called Albert who travels to Sicily, Italy to meet a girl.

"'Sicily' is a very special film. It has a beautiful journey and music is the core of it. My film is a pun on social network and we have shot the major portions in Sicily, which made the merge the two terms together," Chandan said in a statement. The film was shot with a crew of just three people in 23 days across Spain and Italy. Chandan is a co-director and the protagonist in the film which also stars German-Indian actor Mira Mazumdar.

Produced by Proscenium Film Company and Crew It Up, "So Sicily" is co-directed by Chandan and Jai Sharma.

