This Is Us Season 4 episode 2 synopsis, returning, new cast revealed, Asante Blackk gives opinion

The opening of This Is Us Season 4 took place with the introduction of new actors joining the This Is Us cast for the first time. Even the main cast members have returned to the popular series with their respective characters and fans are highly overjoyed to see them.

This Is Us Season 4 episode 1 titled 'Strangers' was aired on Tuesday, September 24. The series jumped to the 1970s to portray how Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) first started dating, knowing each other and the former met the latter's parents.

Here are the names of returning cast in This Is Us Season 4 – Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson, Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson, Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson, Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas, Lyric Ross as Deja, Faithe Herman as Annie Pearson, Eris Baker as Tess Pearson and Girffin Dunne as Nick Pearson.

On the other hand, here are the names of new cast in the fourth season – Tim Matheson as Dave Malone, Jennifer Morrison as Cassidy Sharp, Asante Blackk as Malik, Marsha Stephanie Blake as Kelly, Omar Epps as Darnell, Blake Stadnik as Adult Jack Damon, Auden Thornton as Lucy and Nick Wechsler as Ryan Sharp. M. Night Shyamalan and Timothy Omundson will appear in the series.

This Is Us Season 4 episode 2 titled 'The Pool: Part Two' will be aired on the first day of October. Its synopsis states "Beth and Randall adjust to life in Philadelphia; Jack and Rebecca take the big three to the pool."

In a recent media conversation, Asante Blackk (who has made an entry as Malik) said "it's not just to add characters to the story." "These stories are really about Randall and Kevin and Kate and Jack and Rebecca. So these characters are servicing them while also rounding out our world," Blackk said, as revealed by TVLine.

Never miss the premiere of This Is Us Season 4 episode 2 titled 'The Pool: Part Two' on October 1, 2019 on NBC. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.