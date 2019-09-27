Jacqueline feels lucky to have turned 10 in B-town, sheds light on new projects

Tens years after kicking off her career alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Amitabh Bachchan in the 2009 release 'Aladin', Jacqueline Fernandez feels every bit "lucky" to have been in the Bollywood industry! "I feel very lucky to have been able to work for so long in this industry. I've been able to work on many different types of projects and I've learned a lot," the actor expressed.

To have worked opposite a myriad of actors, the 34-year old has earned a name for herself in the celluloid world which she "never takes for granted." "It's been an honour to work alongside such talented and driven individuals with exceptional creative minds. I never take it for granted and count my blessings every single day," she said.

As she completes a decade in the industry, Jacqueline is excitedly looking forward to her next outing in 'Drive' and her digital debut 'Mrs Serial Killer' on streaming giant Netflix. "I'm excited for the release of Drive and Mrs Serial killer on Netflix!" she exclaimed.

And for fans who don't seem to get enough of the former Miss Universe Sri Lanka, she has already started a YouTube channel and is working on some excellent content for that too. Jacqueline's role as Shaina Mehra in the 2014 hit 'Kick', is still reminiscent in her fan's memory and to keep it alive, she is all excited for the film's sequel 'Kick 2'.

"Kick 2 is also coming up and I'm sure everyone is going to love it!" the actor added. The second instalment is expected to roll out next year.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline's first with 'Kai Po Che' actor Sushant Singh Rajput 'Drive', will open on Netflix soon. Tarun Mansukhani's directorial was previously scheduled to release in June but got further delayed reportedly due to production issues. It will also feature Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi, and Vikramjeet Virk.

The shooting was finished last year itself, however, it the release was postponed several times. Her digital debut 'Mrs Serial Killer', will be helmed by Shirish Kunder and bankrolled by his wife Farah Khan. (ANI)

