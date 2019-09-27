Sherlock Season 5 possibilities, Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman to fight criminals

The cancellation rumor of Sherlock Season 5 was not vague. Fans had adequate reasons to give up all hopes for Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman-starring British crime drama television series. But here we will be discussing the possibilities of the series so that the viewers continue keeping hope for the series as, in sooth, all the doors are still not closed.

Sherlock Season 5 has not received any hint from BBC One. Fans should understand that BBC One wanted to avoid any kind of speculations and rumors on the plot. But the vital personalities like Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, series creators like Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss had given hints obviously after taking a firm decision to work on the fifth season. Thus, the series lovers should hold their emotions and never believe in any rumor surrounding its cancellation.

Sherlock Season 5 will feature the altered lives of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's popular characters, Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson – this was earlier revealed by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. Even earlier reports claimed that both would be seen solving the cases and fighting criminals again in the imminent season.

There is another strong reason why the series will come back. The fifth season will be drawing a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. She was introduced in Season 4's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment and sending a notion to assist Sherlock. But after that, as she was not invited, there surely lies a gap in the plot which makes a sensible chance for her in the series.

On the other hand, Martin Freeman recently had a conversation with Collider for his imminent movie Ode to Joy. The journalist he questioned him about the possibility of Sherlock. The 47-year-old actor opined that not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season.

Sherlock Season 5 does not have an official premiere date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.