President Kovind, Bollywood celebrities wish Lata Mangeshkar on 90th birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind and people from the Indian film industry on Saturday wished good health and happiness to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday. Mangeshkar's extensive experience and work in the industry, ranging from 1942 to 2015, has earned her many sobriquets, such as Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India.

She started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has till now sung over 25, 000 songs, in different languages. President Kovind took to Twitter to wish the veteran musician.

"Greetings and good wishes to Lata Mangeshkarji on her 90th birthday. May she be blessed with good health, happiness and joy #PresidentKovind @mangeshkarlata," he wrote. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the golden voice of Mangeshkar has brought happiness in people's lives.

"I wish happy birthday to the golden voice of India, singing queen and our favorite #BharatRatna Lata Mangeshkar. Lata didi's melodious and soulful voice has given us moments of joy in a life full of stress. I pray to God for your healthy and long life," Javadekar tweeted. Veteran actor Dharmendra posted a video message to wish Mangeshkar.

"Lata ji has turned 90 today, but she still looks like a nine-year-old doll to me. You are really sweet. You spread happiness in the world. Whenever I'm sad I listen to your song, 'Agar mujhse mohabbat hai, mujhe apne sab gham dedo'. It's such a beautiful song. Stay happy Lata ji. Love you," Dharmendra said in the clip. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared a special video on the occasion.

"Lata ji I wish you a very happy birthday... We are fortunate to be born in an era Lata Mangeshkar lives in. In over eight decades your voice has been the voice of saints for us.... "It is impossible to reciprocate some credits and blessings because there are some debts that can't be repaid. Whenever I listen to Lata ji's songs my heart just follows her voice as if it doesn't need any other sentiment. I can't express the gratitude in words for what you have given us," Bachchan said.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman paid his respects to the melody queen. "Huge respect and love for what you have given us...Happy Birthday @mangeshkarlata ji #LataMangeshkar."

CBFC chairperson and lyricist, Prasoon Joshi, said he feels fortunate to have written two songs to which she lent her voice. "#LataMangeshkar Fortunate that we are celebrating Lata Ji's 90th birthday and are witness to this era-defining talent. Will always cherish the fact that she gave voice to my first film song ever for 'Lajja' and then of course 'Luka chuppi' for 'Rang De Basanti'. God bless her," he tweeted.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal also prayed for Mangeshkar's good health and happiness. "Not a single day in my life goes without listening to and singing your songs. You have been my guru, my biggest inspiration. Blessed to be born in your era of musical glory...@mangeshkarlata" she added. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday. our best wishes from the family to you dearest Lata Mangeshkarji. Utmost respect, love and regards."

Actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene also wished the singer.

