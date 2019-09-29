Feel confident I'll bring back Miss Universe crown: Vartika Singh

Lucknow-based Vartika Singh, who was recently crowned Miss Diva Universe 2019, is geared up to represent the country at Miss Universe and says with her family's support and faith in God she is confident about winning the pageant. The 26-year-old says she is nervous going in for Miss Universe but because she had participated in Miss India, she knows the drill.

"I have participated in Miss India before, so I know the drill. Yes, I am nervous but with support from family, friends and Miss India organization, I feel confident. I have faith in God that I will bring back the Miss Universe crown," Vartika told PTI. Vartika, who was crowned by Nehal Chudasama, the reigning Miss Diva Universe, said winning the pageant feels surreal.

"It feels great and I feel I am over the moon. It's beyond my imagination and God has been kind to give me an opportunity to stand for all girls who have dreamt to be in this competition." Vartika started her journey by participating in Miss Diva 2014 and went on to participate in Femina Miss India 2015 where she won the title of Miss Grand India 2015.

She then represented India at Miss Grand International 2015, where she emerged as the 2nd runner-up "When I started my journey in Miss Diva I remember this girl who could barely speak. If I was asked to introduce myself, my face would turn red because I was so shy.

"Today the platform has enabled me to speak my mind without any fear and hesitation. I've made a career and I'm thankful to the platform given to me. I'm going to give it my all to do justice to the title I've got," she added.

