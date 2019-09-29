James Gunn took a year to write 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3'

Filmmaker James Gunn has revealed it took him a whole year to pen the script of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3". The director discussed his creative process on Instagram, in which he also disclosed that writing "The Suicide Squad" only took him a few months.

Asked how long it takes him to write a script, James wrote on the photo-sharing platform, "This one ('The Suicide Squad') was short! A few months. "'Guardians Vol 3' took a year, 'The Specials' took a week and 'Super' took maybe three weeks. It's always different. (sic)" Gunn wrote.

In March, Disney reinstated Gunn as the director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3" almost a year after he was fired by the Marvel Studios' parent company after his old, offensive tweets resurfaced on social media. The film has a 2020 release date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)