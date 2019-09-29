Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Metallica cancel Australia, New Zealand tour as Hetfield enters rehab

American heavy metal band Metallica has canceled its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, saying that lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield has been admitted into an addiction treatment program. Hetfield's fellow band members, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, issued a joint statement on the band's Instagram account stating they were "devastated" by the decision. Spider-Man to keep swinging in Marvel's movie universe

Spider-Man, the popular web-slinging superhero currently played by actor Tom Holland, will headline a new movie in 2021 and appear in a future Marvel Studios film under a deal announced Friday by Sony Corp and Walt Disney Co . The agreement between the Hollywood studios was welcome news to fans who had feared that a corporate dispute would keep Spider-Man out of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Apple will seek theater deals for movies before streaming: WSJ

Apple Inc plans to give its feature-length film productions extended theatrical releases before making them available on its streaming TV service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said that by pursuing deals that would see major projects screened for weeks in theaters, the iPhone maker hopes to make it easier to attract big-name directors and producers. L'Oreal celebrates female empowerment with glamorous runway show

French cosmetics maker L'Oreal hosted its annual runway show on Saturday featuring an all-star cast of movie stars, singers and supermodels who embodied self-empowerment on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week. Celebrities including Britain's Naomi Campbell looked on from the audience of the show, held in the inner courtyard of the neoclassical Monnaie de Paris building. Jose Jose, one of Mexico's most-loved voices, dies at 71

Mexican singer Jose Jose, whose powerful, romantic ballads captivated Latin America for more than half a century, died on Saturday. Mexico's Culture Ministry expressed its condolences in a statement, calling Jose Jose, whose real name was Jose Romulo Sosa Ortiz, "one of Mexico's most loved voices." Issey Miyake's new designer cans catwalk for Paris show

Issey Miyake's new designer Satoshi Kondo had models in free-flowing dresses dancing, twirling and skateboarding around a former 19th century mortuary for his Paris Fashion Week show. From the cast-iron rafters of the "Cent Quatre" art space, which for more than a century was home to the capital's municipal undertakers, dresses were slowly lowered onto models to the ethereal electronic sounds of French artist DeLaurentis.

