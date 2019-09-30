Rasika Dugal joins Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy'

Rasika Dugal has boarded Mira Nair's adaptation of Vikram Seth's "A Suitable Boy", also starring Tabu and Ishaan. Rasika will play Savita, one of the most important characters in the six-part BBC series.

The actor will be joining the cast in Lucknow from October 6 for a month-long schedule. "Working with Mira Nair has been on my bucket list. I have always been taken in by the attention to every person in her frame. There are very few films which are made with a lot of sensitivity and a lot of fun - and all her films are that for me.

"When I had an opportunity to meet her in New York few years back It was clear that the fun in her films came from her spunk and infectious enthusiasm. I am so looking forward to working with her on 'A Suitable boy' and with such an interesting ensemble," Rasika said in a statement. Described as a panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families, the story is set in the North India of 1951, the same time the country was carving out its own identity as an independent nation and was about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

A BBC One adaptation, the series also features debutante Tanya Maniktala and Vijay Varma. Rasika will next be seen in the film "Lootcase", which is slated to be released on October 11, which she will follow up with Amazon's "Mirzapur" season 2, Netflix's "Delhi Crime" season 2 and another web series "Dr Kapoor".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)