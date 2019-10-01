Rian Johnson teases 'Knives Out' sequel

Filmmaker Rian Johnson hopes to make more mystery films like his upcoming directorial "Knives Out", with Daniel Craig's character being the main pivot. In an interview with Syfy Wire, Johnson said he wants to follow the template made famous by iconic author Agatha Christie if he decides to make another film in the whodunnit genre.

"I had so much fun with this, and I had so much fun with Daniel, if I can make another mystery with the same character, and do what Agatha Christie did and do a new cast and a new setting and make a few of these," the director said. "Knives Out" follows a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch's death leads a master detective to investigate.

It also features Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. Johnson compared the film with his previous directorial "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", saying, "It's weird, you would think a big production like 'Star Wars' would be a different thing; end of the day, you're working with a camera, a couple of actors trying to make a scene work, it's really a similar thing."

"(With) 'The Last Jedi', obviously, you're making a 'Star Wars' movie, so you're aiming for a lot of different things, but it felt as personal to me as any of the other movies I've made," he added. "Knives Out", however, turned out to be an altogether different ball game, Johnson said.

"This is a very different challenge. It's a whodunnit, it's got a big cast, it's much more dialogue-based, there are things about it that are different. Ultimately, like when I made 'Star Wars', you're playing in Star Wars rules. With this I'm playing in whodunnit rules. "You pick your genre and you're always trying to – hopefully in a way people don't always expect – give them the pleasures of that genre. You pick your set of rules to go buy. You pick your game," he said.

"Knives Out" is scheduled to be released worldwide on November 27.

