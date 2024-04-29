"Congress wants to implement religion-based quota in country, but won't let this happen": PM Modi at Satara rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of planning religion-based reservation in the country for vote bank politics and said that he would not let the party succeed in its attempts as long as he has the blessings of the public. In his address to the public in Satara, the Prime Minister took a swipe at the Congress and said that the party "snatched" the rights and reservations of OBCs in Karnataka and gave them to the Muslims, alleging that the Congress wants to implement the same formula in the entire country.

"We gave universal status to the OBC commission, however, we saw the intentions of Congress in Karnataka. The Constitution of India prohibits reservation on the basis of religion. Bhim Rao Ambedkar ji prohibited reservation on the basis of religion," he said. "In Karnataka, OBC has a reservation of 27 per cent and overnight Congress declared all Muslims as OBCs. Overnight the rights and reservations of OBCs were snatched and given to (them) Muslims. Now, by changing the Constitution, Congress wants to implement the same formula in the entire country," said PM Modi.

He added, "Till Modi is alive and I have people's blessings with me, your (Congress) attempt to make reservations based on religion and attempt to change the constitution, won't succeed." While addressing the rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also exuded confidence in the support of the people for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the colour saffron used to wave in Satara before and will continue to do so.

"Satara mai, bhagwa pehle bhi lehrata tha aur lehrata hi rahega," said Prime Minister Modi as he addressed the huge gathering. The Prime Minister in his address said that Satara is no less than a pilgrimage site for all the devotees in the country, adding that the saffron-coloured flag that used to wave in the district will continue to wave ahead as well.

"The trust that you have shown to your servant is a responsibility now for me and that is why I am here today. I am seeing so much enthusiasm and excitement here. The message here is clear "Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar", said the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister said that he received the energy and inspiration to govern the country during the past decade from the blessings of the pious soil of Maharashtra.

"In 2013, when the BJP announced me as the PM candidate, I went to Raigarh Fort and meditated in front of the Samadhi of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and sat before his sacred memorial in concentration. Hence, I received immense inspiration and energy from the Samadhi place," he said. "I have been trying to live by the ideals and thoughts of the great leaders for the last 10 years for you in return for the blessings that the pious soil of Maharashtra has given me. Satara has seen the rule of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This land of Satara is the land of Shaurya," he added.

Earlier while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Bagalkote, PM Modi said that the (Congress) had earlier too in their manifesto said about coming out with a law to provide religion-based reservation and that there is a similar signal in their manifesto this time. "I want to make my Dalit, SC/ST and OBC brothers and sisters aware about Congress' intentions. These people on the basis of religion, to keep their vote bank safe, are planning to loot your right which was given by Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of targeting the quotas allocated for the SCs, STs and OBCs and said, "After coming to power in Karnataka, the Congress announced a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims. Don't the people know from whose quota they set aside 4 per cent reservation for the minority community? In a similar ploy after coming to power in Telangana, they announced a 5 per cent reservation for Muslims." "The Congress has always stood against reservation for backward sections and never demonstrated any genuine intent to deliver justice to the tribal communities," he said. (ANI)

