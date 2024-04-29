EU to probe Meta over handling of Russian disinformation, FT reports

Brussels is set to open a probe into Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram as soon as Monday over concerns the company is failing to do enough to counter disinformation from Russia and other countries, the Financial Times reported.

Regulators suspect that Meta's moderation does not go far enough to stop the widespread dissemination of political advertising that risks undermining the electoral process, the European Commission is expected to say on Monday, according to the report, which cited two people with knowledge of the matter. The commission, however, is not expected to single out Russia in its statement and will only make reference to the manipulation of information by foreign actors, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

"We have a well-established process for identifying and mitigating risks on our platforms. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with the European Commission and providing them with further details of this work," a Meta spokesperson said. The European Commission declined to comment.

Dozens of countries, including Britain, Austria and Georgia, will elect new leaders in 2024. The European parliament elections are also due in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)