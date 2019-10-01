Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 1 synopsis, new cast, antagonist’s role revealed

We've come very close to the premiere of Madam Secretary Season 6. Fans are now wondering what they can see in the imminent season, which will mark end to the American political drama television series.

Before getting into Madam Secretary Season 6, let us notify you that Prison Break's lead star, Wentworth Miller has joined the series in a recurring role Senator Mark Hanson. Earlier reports claimed that the imminent season would be like a whole new show. But nothing much on it was revealed to avoid much speculations and rumors.

Madam Secretary Season 6 is also going to attract the viewers of Prison Break. Mainly fans of Wentworth Miller, who have been passionately waiting for a long period to watch the premiere of Prison Break Season 6, will somehow surely be happy to see their favorite star onscreen in Barbara Hall's series.

As far as the spoilers are concerned, Elizabeth Adams McCord aka Bess (Téa Leoni) is set to step in to her first term as the President of the United States. The last season is highly expected to show new faces to ensure all settings moving inside the White House, as reported by Business Times China. The series has a new addition for the last season to play the role of a new FBI Director. Linda Powell, who played the role of Ingrid Mills in Chicago Fire between 2012 and 2015, is the new addition.

On the other hand, Prison Break's actor Wentworth Miller will fit himself as the last season's antagonist (named Mark Hanson). He hates Elizabeth as the elected President of the US. He is said to be a ruthless politician in Season 6 and will play a dirty politics with Elizabeth.

The time jump in the imminent season will skip over her presidential campaign and election. Spoilers suggest that the last season will have a time jump of around two years after Elizabeth announced she would be running for office. However, fans will be also enjoying some flashbacks from time to time as the first promo showed her on the campaign trail and at the White House.

Here's the synopsis of Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 1 titled 'Hail to the Chief' – Elizabeth must fend off a baseless investigation into her past that threatens to derail the first major legislation of her presidency; Henry squirms after his appearance on a late night show results in heightened scrutiny of his marriage.

Madam Secretary Season 6 premieres on Sunday, October 6, 2019 on CBS.

