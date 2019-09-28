Wentworth Season 8 spoilers: Why The Freak’s return is officially confirmed

Wentworth Season 8 is officially confirmed but fans are ardently waiting for its release date. After Season 7 dropped its finale on July 30, 2019, fans have started wondering what they can see in the next season. In other words, Wentworth is undoubtedly a highly-anticipated show in Australia.

What can happen in Wentworth Season 8? Pamela Rabe was seen playing the role of Joan Ferguson aka The Freak between Season 2 and 5 and as a special guest in Season 6 and 7. Fucking Adelaide actress Pamela Rabe is said to be a part of the upcoming season.

The executive producer, Jo Porter has confirmed the returning of the 60-year-old Canadian-Australian actress in Wentworth Season 8. According to Business Times China, her returning as a guest star in Season 7's finale was not a farce as her character. Thus, according to Jo Porter, her returning is confirmed in the imminent season.

Many fans may jump into an argument with a logic that how can a dead person be resurrected in a normal drama series. The executive producer, Jo Porter reminded the viewers in a media conversation that there was never any DNA confirmation to ensure that the corpse buried in the box was Joan Ferguson aka The Freak's body. This never happened in the previous seasons. Indirectly, the executive producer tried to hint that The Freak is absolutely alive.

Many may not know that Season 8 has been ordered by Foxtel for 20 episodes. While Season 1 and 7 consisted of 10 episodes, Season 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 consisted of 12 episodes. However, if rumors are to be believed, the imminent season will be split into two and the first half may be aired in Australia via Showcase in September 2020.

Wentworth Season 8 is likely to have its premiere in summer 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

