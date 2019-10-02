Andre Ovredal in talks for 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter'

"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" helmer Andre Ovredal is in negotiations to direct Dracula movie "The Last Voyage of the Demeter". The long-in-the-works horror thriller hails from Amblin Partners, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is based on Bram Stoker's classic novel "Dracula" about the titular vampire's sea voyage to England aboard the ship, The Demeter. The initial script, penned by Bragi Schut in 2002, focuses on the journey during which the ship's crew is slaughtered one by one by a mysterious passenger.

The project was previously set up at Phoenix Pictures and Millennium Films with filmmakers like Robert Schwentke and Marcus Nispel attached as directors. In 2012, director David Slade was set to develop the film with Ben Kingsley and Noomi Rapace in the lead but project never took off.

"The Last Voyage of the Demeter" will be produced by Bradley Fischer, Mike Medavoy and Arnold Messer.

