Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Meghan Markle sues UK newspaper; Prince Harry attacks tabloid press

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has started legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter that her lawyers said was "unlawful". In a lengthy, emotional statement, Prince Harry said on Tuesday that the couple had taken legal action in response to what he called "bullying" by some sections of the British press. Karel Gott, 'the Czech Sinatra,' dies at 80

Karel Gott, the top-selling Czech pop singer with a silky smooth tenor who shot to stardom under Communism and remained popular after the 1989 Velvet Revolution, has died. He was 80. Dubbed the "Sinatra of the East" by the local press while on tour in Germany in 1967, Gott was voted the nation's most popular singer 42 times. His original songs and covers of Western pop hits helped him sell tens of millions of records. U.S. opera singer Jessye Norman dies at 74

American opera singer Jessye Norman died on Tuesday at the age of 74, her family said, after suffering complications from a 2015 injury. Norman died in a New York hospital of septic shock and multiple organ failure related to complications from a spinal cord injury four years ago, the family said in a statement. Vuitton closes Paris Fashion Week with vintage flashback

Louis Vuitton showcased on Tuesday a collection that mixed fashion inspirations, colors and patterns for the last show of the Paris Fashion Week. Nicolas Ghesquière, the artistic director of Vuitton's women's collections, set the runway extravaganza in makeshift space inside a courtyard of the Louvre museum, with showbusiness power couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel in the front row as well as actors Jennifer Connelly and Justin Theroux. L'Oreal celebrates female empowerment with glamorous runway show

French cosmetics brand L'Oreal Paris hosted its annual runway show on Saturday featuring an all-star cast of movie stars, singers and supermodels who embodied self-empowerment on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week. Celebrities including Britain's Naomi Campbell looked on from the audience of the show, held in the inner courtyard of the neoclassical Monnaie de Paris building. Two years on, Hollywood reflects on #MeToo changes

This week marks two years since the New York Times and the New Yorker published accounts by multiple women accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, fueling the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and a drive to empower women who work behind and in front of the camera. Weinstein is due to stand trial in January on charges of rape and predatory assault of two women. He denies any non-consensual sex. Jerry Seinfeld defeats lawsuit claiming he stole 'Comedians in Cars'

Jerry Seinfeld has defeated a lawsuit claiming he stole the Netflix hit "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" from a former colleague who said he had pitched the idea for the show a decade before its debut. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Monday said Christian Charles took too long to sue, having waited six years to file his lawsuit after Seinfeld had in 2012 rejected his copyright claim. The statute of limitations was three years. Japan's Kore-eda says 'The Truth' could only have been made with Deneuve

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda found the pieces magically falling into place for his film, "The Truth", even though he had to revive a long-dormant script, get renowned actress Catherine Deneuve on board and overcome a language barrier to pull it off. French actress Juliette Binoche had been urging Kore-eda, who won the Palme d'Or for "Shoplifters" at last year's Cannes film festival, to make a film with her for several years but nothing had got off the ground. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin marry for second time

Justin Bieber and his childhood sweetheart Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for a second time on Monday at a ceremony for family and friends at a hotel resort in South Carolina. People magazine and E! News, citing sources close to the couple, said the pair exchanged vows in a religious ceremony attended by their parents and celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Usher and Baldwin's actor uncle Alec Baldwin. Chanel takes to Parisian rooftops for fashion show

Chanel paraded its models along Paris' emblematic grey zinc rooftops for its fashion show on Tuesday, in an atmospheric recreation of the city's skyline complete with a brooding sky. The French brand, known for its larger-than-life sets popularized under late designer Karl Lagerfeld, is one of the last major labels on display as Paris Fashion Week comes to a close, along with LVMH's Louis Vuitton.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle donate USD 5000 for swimming pool in Moazambique

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)