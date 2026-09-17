Prince Harry's Return to London Sparks Headlines

Prince Harry made his first public appearance in London since relocating from California, attending the Invictus Spirit Awards and a charity event. His return coincided with royal tensions, highlighted by critical comments from Charles Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana, regarding King Charles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 23:41 IST
Prince Harry's Return to London Sparks Headlines
Prince Harry

Prince Harry marked his first public appearance in London on Thursday, following his move from California, with an active presence at the Invictus Spirit Awards. The awards are part of the Invictus Games, which he established to support wounded veterans in sport.

Earlier in the day, Harry discussed child care in conflict zones at an event organized by Save the Children and Imperial College London. The visit marks a significant reunification, as Harry, Meghan, and their children recently relocated to the UK.

The timing of Harry's events coincided with a turbulent day for the royal family. King Charles faced criticism from Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, who unveiled reservations in his serialized book excerpts about the late princess's passing.

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