Ekta Kapoor attends Busan International Film Festival

Producer and director Ekta Kapoor is in Busan, South Korea to attend the 24th edition of the Busan International Film Festival which began today. The festival culminates on October 12.

Ekta's production, 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' starring Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma is all set to premiere at the ongoing Festival. Ekta Kapoor shared a small video on Twitter where she can be seen having utmost fun. "Hahhahah pizza khane ke baaad today at #BIFF2019 #BussanInternationalFilmFestival ! #kyaaaaahogaaaaa," she captioned the video.

"Ishita is looking tired because she was busy working on the red carpet. Yesterday, there was a storm at this place but today, it is beachy at this place. We have to get ready after eating a pizza. I am feeling like I will look like the carpet," she said in the video. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is written and directed by the 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' director Alankrita Shrivastava. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)