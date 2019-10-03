Will announce my next film in a month or two, says Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said he is taking time to decide his next film and will announce it in a month or so. Since his last release "Zero" in 2018, there have been speculations about the actor being a part of Rakesh Sharma biopic, "Don 3", "Satte Pe Satta" remake, to teaming up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and an action film with Yash Raj Films, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Asked about the curiosity around his next film, Shah Rukh said, "I am taking time. I am thinking. I am working on two-three scripts and as soon as they are ready, because I am ready and most of the people working are ready, I will announce it." "Till that time, whatever rumours are going around, some of them have given me ideas. There was one film called 'Tarzan and Jane', I felt like doing the role of Tarzan," he quipped.

"In a month or two, I will figure out the time and then do it," he added. Shah Rukh was speaking at the press conference of his upcoming show "Ted Talks India - Nayi Baat".

The actor is thrilled to return as a host for the second season of "Ted Talks" that will air on Star Plus channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)