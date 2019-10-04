Allegations against Robert De Niro are beyond absurd, says actor's lawyer

A day after Robert De Niro's ex-employee Graham Chase Robinson accused him of seeking sexual advances, the actor's attorney Tom Harvey, has denied the allegation calling them "beyond absurd". "The allegations made by Graham Chase Robinson against Robert De Niro are beyond absurd," Us Weekly quoted Harvey in a statement released on Thursday.

De Niro's lawyer's comment came after Robinson filed a USD 12 million suit against the 'Good Fella' actor claiming that he "does not care that gender discrimination in workplaces violates the law." Among other things, De Niro also has called her "bitch", "brat", according to the suit.

"He would joke with Ms. Robinson about his Viagra prescription. De Niro smirked to Ms. Robinson about his young paramour, who was around Ms. Robinson's age," the lawsuit added. Moreover, it added that the 76-year old also suggested his ex-employee to "get pregnant using sperm from her (married) male co-worker."

Robinson added that she was treated as De Niro's "office wife," assigned stereotypical female duties like housework and underpaid. As per the suit, Robinson had enough and submitted her final resignation in April this year.

Robinson has claimed gender discrimination, retaliation, violation of the Equal Pay Act, and various other state and federal labor laws and seeks at least USD 12 million in damages. The actor's firm in earlier August filed a suit against Robinson accusing her of abusing corporate credit cards to watching Netflix.

The suit asked for USD 6 million in damages. (ANI)

