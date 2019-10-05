International Development News
PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 05-10-2019 16:50 IST
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively become parents for third time

Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively have welcomed their third child together. Though the couple has not officially announced the arrival of the baby, but a source close to them told Us Weekly that the kid is "about 2 months old".

The news of Lively's pregnancy was first reported in May this year when she attended the premiere of Reynolds' film "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu". She walked the red carpet, flaunting her baby bump in a radiant yellow dress. The couple got married in 2012 after dating for two years. They are already parents to daughters Inez, two, and James, four.

COUNTRY : United States
