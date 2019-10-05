Sunny Leone gets cosy with Daniel Weber, Their snap goes viral

Sunny Leone is always on the headlines and fans from India and other parts of the planet are always on their toes to get latest updates on the beautiful Bollywood actress. Here we have some latest updates on the 38-years-old One Night Stand actress.

Sunny Leone is recently seen getting cosy with her hubby Daniel Weber. Yes, this is absolutely true. But the Ragini MMS actress was not spotted getting cosy like Hollywood celebrities in any beach or other public places.

The beautiful actress, Sunny Leone and her husband seem to have expertise in finding out time for each other despite their busy schedules. The lovely couple recently teased their national and global fans with their romantic picture over Instagram. Their picture has now gone viral.

In one post, Sunny Leone wrote – Our lives are beautiful because you are in it… Our lives are safe because you protect us… Our lives are grand because you give us your whole heart… Every day you love us and protect us and help us become a better version of ourselves… I love you so much baby and happy father's day to the best dad and husband ever. Our lives have light because of you!

