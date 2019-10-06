'Elite' renewed by Netflix for third season

Netflix has renewed its hit Spanish-language series "Elite" for a third season. The teen drama thriller, created by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona, is about the misadventures of a group of teens who attend an exclusive private school in Spain called Las Encinas.

The news of the show's renewal was shared by the streamer's 'See What's Next' handle on Twitter. "#Elite has been renewed for season three. Actually, they've already finished filming the new episodes and they will hit Netflix in 2020" the tweet read. "Elite" features Maria Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Alvaro Rico.

