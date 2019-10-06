First poster of new Bond movie 'No Time to Die' out

The first poster of "No Time To Die", Daniel Craig's last outing as iconic fictional spy James Bond, has been released. The look was shared by the official James Bond Twitter page on October 5 on account of #JamesBondDay, which marks the day when the first film featuring Agent 007, "Dr No" hit the theatres in 1962.

"ICYMI Celebrate #JamesBondDay with the first poster for #NoTimeToDie #Bond25," the tweet read. Craig as Bond can be seen dressed sharply in a tuxedo standing against a cool blue wall in the background.

The 51-year-old star made his first appearance as Bond in 2006's "Casino Royale", and went on to reprise his role in "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012), and "Spectre" (2015). "No Time To Die", directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is slated to be released on April 8, 2020.

