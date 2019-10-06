International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

First poster of new Bond movie 'No Time to Die' out

PTI London
Updated: 06-10-2019 13:46 IST
First poster of new Bond movie 'No Time to Die' out

Image Credit: Twitter (@007)

The first poster of "No Time To Die", Daniel Craig's last outing as iconic fictional spy James Bond, has been released. The look was shared by the official James Bond Twitter page on October 5 on account of #JamesBondDay, which marks the day when the first film featuring Agent 007, "Dr No" hit the theatres in 1962.

"ICYMI Celebrate #JamesBondDay with the first poster for #NoTimeToDie #Bond25," the tweet read. Craig as Bond can be seen dressed sharply in a tuxedo standing against a cool blue wall in the background.

The 51-year-old star made his first appearance as Bond in 2006's "Casino Royale", and went on to reprise his role in "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012), and "Spectre" (2015). "No Time To Die", directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is slated to be released on April 8, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019