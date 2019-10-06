'The Walking Dead' renewed for season 11

Hit zombie drama "The Walking Dead" has been renewed for the eleventh season by AMC. The announcement was made at New York Comic Con on Saturday, ahead of the Season 10 premiere, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Lauren Cohan will also be returning to reprise her fan-favorite role of Maggie Greene as a series regular in season 11. Her character was last seen in season nine before the six-year time leap. "She just brings so much heart and vulnerability to that show. I don't know where they're going to go with that storyline I just found out today that she was for sure coming back but I would love to see a conclusion or at least a confrontation with her and Negan. That would be amazing," Ross Marquand said on Cohan's return.

"The Walking Dead", based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard, premiered on AMC in October 2010.

