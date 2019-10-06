Taylor Swift performs 'False God' at Saturday Night Live

Pop icon Taylor Swift performed the single 'False God' from her seventh studio album 'Lover', for the first time, on Saturday Night Live. The singer appeared on the show as the musical guest for this week's episode.

Earlier, the 29-year-old singer teased the performance when she stopped by 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', reported People. When asked if she would be able to reveal exactly what she would be singing, Swift replied that she had to "be a little cryptic just 'cause it's fun".

"I'll do 'Lover,' but in a way, I haven't performed it before and then I'll do a song that I have never performed at all live," she added. Last month, the singer shared her plans to take 'Lover' on the road in summer 2020 with a series of shows at European music festivals and a four-date self-created festival, Lover Fest, reported the outlet.

Prior to Lover Fest, Taylor is also scheduled to perform at 97.1 AMP Radio's 'We Can Survive' in Los Angeles on October 19, Z100's Jingle Ball in December, and a series of shows across Europe and South America in June-July 2020. (ANI)

Also Read: R&B singer R. Kelly gets May 2020 trial date in sex abuse case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)