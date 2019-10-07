Will Smith's regrets turning down 'The Matrix'

Actor Will Smith all set to play a younger version who is out to kill his older self and take his place in upcoming film 'Gemini Man,' says he regrets turning down a role in the groundbreaking film 'The Matrix'. "I'd go back to the Wild Wild West [set] and I would say, '... why didn't you do The Matrix?" he joked.

The 51-year-old actor turned down the offer of playing the role of Neo (eventually played by Keanu Reeves) in the 1999 sci-fi film 'The Matrix' and instead opted for 'Wild Wild West,' which became one of the biggest flops of his career. The film 'The Matrix' on the other hand redefined Reeves' career, winning numerous awards and inspiring a hit franchise, with a fourth installment currently in development, reported Entertainment Weekly. (ANI)

